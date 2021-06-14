Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spinner and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has revealed that Real Madrid is his favourite football club.

He made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

In the recently-concluded La Liga season, Real Madrid finished second behind Atletico Madrid.

As for the Champions League, they reached the semi-finals before losing to eventual winners Chelsea.

Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken six wickets in seven matches at an average of 30.50 and an economy rate of 7.62.

He has also scored 44 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

