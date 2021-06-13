Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has revealed that he would have loved to dismiss legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara.

He made the revelation during a question and answer session he held with fans on Twitter.

Nicknamed The Prince of Trinidad, Lara was one of the most prolific batsmen the West Indies ever produced, as he represented his country in 131 Tests. He accumulated 11,953 runs, including 34 centuries and 48 half-centuries, at an average of 52.88.

But, Lara will forever be remembered as the man who single-handedly tore England apart after he scored 400 not out against them in 2004, which to this day still remains the record for the highest individual score in a Test match.

The 51-year-old also featured in 299 ODIs, where he scored 10,405 runs, which included 19 hundreds and 63 fifties, at an average of 40.48.

Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.

He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 2976 ( 32.78 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 108 ( 1.19 % ) Shane Warne 121 ( 1.33 % ) Brian Lara 972 ( 10.71 % ) Ricky Ponting 258 ( 2.84 % ) Viv Richards 647 ( 7.13 % ) Jacques Kallis 214 ( 2.36 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 357 ( 3.93 % ) Wasim Akram 3038 ( 33.46 % ) Glenn McGrath 70 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 318 ( 3.5 % ) Back

