Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan said he would rather shatter the stumps than hit a six out the ground.
He said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Shattering stumps #AskShadab https://t.co/39gFxXLleo
— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 31, 2021
“Shattering stumps,” he said.
Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.
He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.
