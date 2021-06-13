Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan said opening batsman Fakhar Zaman is lying about being a better fielder than him.

Shadab made the comment during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Both Shadab and Zaman are currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi.

Shadab is captaining Islamabad United and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.

He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.

As for Zaman, he has accumulated 199 runs in six matches for the Lahore Qalandars, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 39.80 and a strike-rate of 132.66.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2427 ( 6.06 % ) Karachi Kings 6011 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11128 ( 27.78 % ) Multan Sultans 2083 ( 5.2 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2989 ( 7.46 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15424 ( 38.5 % ) Back

