Working hard to return, Pakistan player eager to reclaim his Test spot says

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said he is working hard to return to the Test team

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan: “I’m working towards it and when Allah wishes it”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has confirmed that he is working hard to reclaim his spot in the Test team.

Shadab last played Test cricket in August 2020 and has taken 14 wickets in six matches at an average of 36.64.

As for his batting, he has made 300 runs, which included three fifties, at an average of 33.33.

“I’m working towards it and when Allah wishes it,” he told a fan on Twitter.

Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.

He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.

