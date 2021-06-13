Blistering speed, Shadab Khan on lethal 160 kph Pakistan fast bowler

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan used the word “speed” to describe legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

He said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Nicknamed the Rawalpindi Express, Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar also holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.

He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Working hard to return, Pakistan player eager to reclaim his Test spot says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19502 ( 18.86 % ) Waqar Younis 2011 ( 1.94 % ) Javed Miandad 6411 ( 6.2 % ) Shahid Afridi 29944 ( 28.95 % ) Imran Khan 19773 ( 19.12 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2376 ( 2.3 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1614 ( 1.56 % ) Hanif Mohammad 249 ( 0.24 % ) Younis Khan 4001 ( 3.87 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1633 ( 1.58 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6179 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 7443 ( 7.2 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 813 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1473 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19502 ( 18.86 % ) Waqar Younis 2011 ( 1.94 % ) Javed Miandad 6411 ( 6.2 % ) Shahid Afridi 29944 ( 28.95 % ) Imran Khan 19773 ( 19.12 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2376 ( 2.3 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1614 ( 1.56 % ) Hanif Mohammad 249 ( 0.24 % ) Younis Khan 4001 ( 3.87 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1633 ( 1.58 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6179 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 7443 ( 7.2 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 813 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1473 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related