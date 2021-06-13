Blistering speed, Shadab Khan on lethal 160 kph Pakistan fast bowler

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan used the word “speed” to describe legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.
He said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Nicknamed the Rawalpindi Express, Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
Akhtar also holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.
SPEED #AskShadab https://t.co/1sJkbrr6eQ
— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 31, 2021
Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.
He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.
