Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said when he gets kicked out of Islamabad United he will join Lahore Qalandars

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan: “I love Islamabad United. I will only leave when I get kicked out”

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has said he will only join Lahore Qalandars if he gets “kicked out” from Islamabad United.

His comments came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

“I love Islamabad United. I will only leave when I get kicked out,” he said.

The 22-year-old is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.

He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.

