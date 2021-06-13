Very tough for spinners, Shadab Khan on one particular ground in Pakistan

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan has revealed that Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a very tough place for spinners.
He said this during a question and answer session he held with fans on Twitter.
Rawalpindi stadium, very tough for spinners #AskShadab https://t.co/umKjTDJVs5
— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 31, 2021
The 22-year-old is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.
He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.
