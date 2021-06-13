Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan has revealed that he would like to know opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq’s phone password.

The spin-bowling all-rounder said this while conducting a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Imam, who averages 51.73 in ODIs, is currently participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi.

In the four games he has played for the Peshawar Zalmi, he has scored 89 runs at an average of 22.25 and a strike-rate of 121.91.

Shadab is captaining Islamabad United and taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.

He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2427 ( 6.06 % ) Karachi Kings 6011 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11129 ( 27.78 % ) Multan Sultans 2083 ( 5.2 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2989 ( 7.46 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15424 ( 38.5 % )

