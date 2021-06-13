Pure class, Shadab Khan on Pakistan player who performs day in, day out

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan said captain Babar Azam is pure class.

He said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Azam recently made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

He amassed 95 runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 100.

During that series, he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

In the Test series against Zimbabwe, Azam mustered two runs at an average of one.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi, Azam has accumulated 343 runs in six matches for the Karachi Kings, which includes four half-centuries, at an average of 114.33 and a strike-rate of 137.75.

Shadab is captaining Islamabad United and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.

He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is lying, Shadab Khan on Pakistan player who said he’s a better fielder than him

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2427 ( 6.06 % ) Karachi Kings 6011 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11128 ( 27.78 % ) Multan Sultans 2083 ( 5.2 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2989 ( 7.46 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15424 ( 38.5 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2427 ( 6.06 % ) Karachi Kings 6011 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11128 ( 27.78 % ) Multan Sultans 2083 ( 5.2 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2989 ( 7.46 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15424 ( 38.5 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related