Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has picked New Zealand as his favourite travel destination.

He was asked this by a fan during a question and answer session on Twitter.

The 22-year-old is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.

He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.

