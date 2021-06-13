Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is an absolute “sweetheart”.

He said this after being asked by a fan on Twitter to describe Rizwan in one word.

Rizwan has been in red-hot form for Pakistan and did extremely well during the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He amassed 42 runs in the three-match ODI series against against South Africa at an average of 14.

However, the 29-year-old turned thing around with 147 runs, which included two half-centuries, in the four-match T20 series at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.

He continued to shine in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe as he amassed 186 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 186 and a strike-rate of 133.81.

In the two-Test series, he made 66 runs at an average of 33.

As for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captains the Multan Sultans, he has accumulated 326 runs in six matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 54.33 and a strike-rate of 138.72.

Shadab is captaining Islamabad United in the tournament and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.

He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.

ALSO CHECK OUT: My favourite bowler, Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan picks Australia wicket-taking machine

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2427 ( 6.06 % ) Karachi Kings 6011 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11128 ( 27.78 % ) Multan Sultans 2083 ( 5.2 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2989 ( 7.46 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15424 ( 38.5 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2427 ( 6.06 % ) Karachi Kings 6011 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11128 ( 27.78 % ) Multan Sultans 2083 ( 5.2 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2989 ( 7.46 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15424 ( 38.5 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related