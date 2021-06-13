Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan revealed that Australia pace bowler Josh Hazlewood is his favourite bowler.

He made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Hazlewood is well-known for his wicket-taking abilities and for his skill to maintain an impeccable line and length.

The 30-year-old has played 55 Tests and taken 212 wickets at an average of 25.65.

He has also claimed 88 wickets in 54 ODIs at an average of 26.18.

As for his T20 International career, Hazlewood has picked up nine wickets in nine games at an average 36.77.

Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.

He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.

