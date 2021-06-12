Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said Pakistan big-hitter Mohammad Hafeez’s power and range of shots has increased.
Hafeez ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.
Most recently, the 40-year-old featured in the T20 series against South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Against the Proteas, Hafeez accumulated 55 runs in four matches at an average of 18.33 and a strike-rate of 119.56.
As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, he amassed 10 runs in three matches at an average of five and a strike-rate of 58.82.
In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), he has accumulated 212 runs, which includes two fifties, at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 158.20.
“He has increased his range of shots and power,” Aaqib told Cricket Pakistan.
