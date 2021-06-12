Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said Pakistan power-hitter Mohammad Hafeez’s batting has improved for the last two years.

Hafeez ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

Most recently, the 40-year-old featured in the T20 series against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Against the Proteas, Hafeez accumulated 55 runs in four matches at an average of 18.33 and a strike-rate of 119.56.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, he amassed 10 runs in three matches at an average of five and a strike-rate of 58.82.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), he has accumulated 212 runs, which includes two fifties, at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 158.20.

“Anyone can have one or two bad games but Hafeez has improved his batting for last two years. The good thing is a person is trying to improve his batting even at the age of 40,” Aaqib told Cricket Pakistan.

