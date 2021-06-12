Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan has revealed that captain Babar Azam takes his advice when picking the playing XI.

Shadab noted that he will give his input on who should be selected, but ultimately Azam makes the final decision.

The 22-year-old added that Azam likes to give players a longer run in the team instead of constantly chopping and changing.

“Babar takes my advice on [the] line-up as we like to form the team with a mutual understanding. Although, the final decision is his as he is the one who has to lead the team on the field,” Shadab told Cricket Pakistan.

“Sometimes it happens that players aren’t able to perform in accordance with expectations but you need to stick with them in order to form a good team. Which is why Babar gives confidence to players rather than chopping and changing the side regularly. He tries to play one team for as long as possible.”

Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.

He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.

As for Azam, he has accumulated 343 runs in six matches for the Karachi Kings, which includes four half-centuries, at an average of 114.33 and a strike-rate of 137.75.

