Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan said he is not thinking about the T20 World Cup right now.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in India from October to November, but there is a possibility of it being moved to the UAE instead.

However, Shadab noted that his mind is fully focused on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) currently as he is captaining Islamabad United.

The spin-bowling all-rounder has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.

He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.

“This is still some time left before the World Cup, which is why I’m only focusing on the PSL at the moment. I will try to perform well and help my team win the PSL, this is the only thing I’m thinking about right now,” Shadab, who confirmed that he is fully fit, told Cricket Pakistan.

