Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan said he, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali are all match-winners and the franchise’s core group of players.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Shadab has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.

He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.

Asif has made 72 runs in six games at an average of 24 and a strike-rate of 146.93.

Talat has accumulated 89 runs in six matches at an average of 22.25 and a strike-rate of 111.25, while Hasan has claimed 10 wickets in six games at an average of 14 and an economy rate of 5.83.

As for Faheem, he has amassed 76 runs in five matches at an average of 19 and a strike-rate of 138.18.

He has also picked up five wickets at an average of 22.20 and an economy rate of 6.52.

“We don’t want to [put] pressure on one player. Our core group of players, which includes Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali and myself, are capable of winning matches for us and have done that in the past as well. I’m hopeful that they will help us win matches in Abu Dhabi as well,” Shadab told Cricket Pakistan.

“Usman Khawaja, [Colin] Munro and Brandon King will also be important for the side but our core is based on Pakistani players and we are expecting them to do well.”

