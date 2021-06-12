Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan said Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed are both brilliant captains.

This comes after Shadab was asked to choose which one of them was the best leader.

Sarfaraz used to captain Pakistan in all formats and Azam holds the same responsibilities now.

However, Shadab said he has “special love” for Sarfaraz.

Love both. Special love for Saifi bhai mera kaptaan #AskShadab https://t.co/pYwD1Q3vJC — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 31, 2021

“Love both. Special love for Saifi bhai mera kaptaan (my captain),” he said on Twitter.

Shadab, Azam and Sarfaraz are all currently involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi.

Shadab captain Islamabad United and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.

He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.

Azam, who is representing the Karachi Kings, has accumulated 343 runs in six matches, which includes four half-centuries, at an average of 114.33 and a strike-rate of 137.75.

As for Sarfaraz, who is the Quetta Gladiators’ skipper, he has amassed 187 runs in six games, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.16 and a strike-rate of 144.96.

