It's the reason for the downfall of my bowling, Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan on one issue that has been troubling him

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said injuries is the reason for the downfall of his bowling

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said injuries are to blame for the downfall of his bowling

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan attributed “injuries” to the downfall of his bowling as of late.

He was asked the question by a fan during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Shadab suffered a thumb injury during the recent tour of South Africa, but has made a complete recovery and is now fully fit.

Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.

He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.

