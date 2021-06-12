Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan attributed “injuries” to the downfall of his bowling as of late.
He was asked the question by a fan during a question and answer session on Twitter.
Shadab suffered a thumb injury during the recent tour of South Africa, but has made a complete recovery and is now fully fit.
Injuries #AskShadab https://t.co/RTHYgHrcUJ
— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 31, 2021
Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.
He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam or Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan reveals who is the best captain