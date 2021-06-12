Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Lahore Qalandars coach Aaqib Javed said he has high hopes for captain Sohail Akhtar in the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

This comes after Akhtar was the highest run-scorer in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi with 248 runs in right matches for the Qalandars, which included a top score of 71 not out, at an average of 62 and a strike-rate of 187.87.

With the PSL having resumed in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Akhtar did well against Islamabad United as he scored 40 runs, which came off 30 balls and included five boundaries and a six.

Overall, he has made 89 runs in six games at an average of 14.83 and a strike-rate of 100.

Aaqib now expects the 35-year-old to keep excelling for the rest of the tournament and added that the Qalandars “have the best chance” of being crowned champions.

“I have high hopes from Sohail. Abu Dhabi is his favourite ground. He was the highest run-getter in [the] T10 competition in Abu Dhabi,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“He was the best batsman in [the] Abu Dhabi Cup as well. This ground suits his batting. So, I think Qalandars have the best chance till date to win the title in Abu Dhabi conditions.”

