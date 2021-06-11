Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana said fast bowler Ahmed Daniyal and batsman Muhammad Faizan are both waiting to make their mark.

Daniyal has taken four wickets in six matches for the Qalandars at an average of 51.75 and an economy rate of nine.

He registered figures of 2-29 off his four overs in the Qalandars’ five-wicket win over Islamabad United on Wednesday.

As for Faizan, he has featured in two games and scored 17 runs at an average of 8.50 and a strike-rate of 51.51.

“We have Daniyal and Faizan along with a very long line of players waiting to make their mark,” Rana told Cricket Pakistan.

“We have more than 120 players in our pipeline who are all good players at their own levels and categories. The competition in Qalandars is very strong.”

