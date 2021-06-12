Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed believes it will be easy for veteran big-hitting all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez to perform in the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Explaining why, Aaqib noted that the pitches in Abu Dhabi are flat, which will enable Hafeez to excel with the bat.

In the six matches he has played, Hafeez has accumulated 212 runs, which includes two fifties, at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 158.20.

“It will be very easy for Hafeez to perform on the flat and batting pitches of Abu Dhabi. We are hopeful of him performing with the bat,” Aaqib told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A silent operator, Aaqib Javed on Pakistan player whose performances often go unnoticed

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2328 ( 5.98 % ) Karachi Kings 5823 ( 14.95 % ) Lahore Qalandars 10492 ( 26.93 % ) Multan Sultans 2034 ( 5.22 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2890 ( 7.42 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15391 ( 39.51 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2328 ( 5.98 % ) Karachi Kings 5823 ( 14.95 % ) Lahore Qalandars 10492 ( 26.93 % ) Multan Sultans 2034 ( 5.22 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2890 ( 7.42 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15391 ( 39.51 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related