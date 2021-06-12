Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said captain Sohail Akhtar is a silent operator whose performances often go unnoticed.

This comes after Akhtar was the highest run-scorer in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi with 248 runs in right matches for the Qalandars, which included a top score of 71 not out, at an average of 62 and a strike-rate of 187.87.

With the PSL having resumed in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Akhtar did well against Islamabad United as he scored 40 runs, which came off 30 balls and included five boundaries and a six.

Overall, he has made 89 runs in six games at an average of 14.83 and a strike-rate of 100.

“Sohail’s own performance is pretty good. He has maintained an average of 30 and a strike of 130 plus,” Aaqib told Cricket Pakistan. “Sohail Akhtar is a silent operator and his performance often goes unnoticed.

“Whereas, if Fakhar or Mohammad Hafeez score, it makes the headlines. He is very effective and has performed as captain. We won the Abu Dhabi Cup under him and also reached the final last year.”

