Pakistan and Quetta Gladiators batsman Saim Ayub said it was an honour to bat with West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle and South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the five matches he has played, Ayub has scored 60 runs at an average of 12 and a strike-rate of 101.69.

Having failed to have a major impact thus far, the 19-year-old is determined to “contribute to the team’s cause” in Abu Dhabi.

“The opportunity to open the innings for Gladiators in the Karachi-leg was a hugely exciting one for me,” he told pcb.com.pk. “At the start of the tournament I found the big stage a bit challenging but the team management gave me a lot of confidence and encouragement.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my journey with the Gladiators so far and it was a great privilege to share the crease with T20 stars like Chris Gayle and Faf du Plessis.

“The partnership with Usman (Khan) gave me a lot of confidence as we were able to set up the platform for our first win of the season. Now in the Abu Dhabi-leg I would want to utilise the experience I gained in Karachi and ensure that I contribute to the team’s cause.

“We have a lot of work to do there but we have the depth and pedigree in our squad to make a big comeback and stake a claim for a playoff spot.”

