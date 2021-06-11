Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan youngster Mohammad Haris said he has worked hard on his batting, wicketkeeping and fitness over the past few months.

Having spent the time to better his game, the 20-year-old will be hoping it serves him well during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Karachi Kings.

The 20-year-old was in good form in the Pakistan Cup as he scored 289 runs in nine matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included his maiden List A century and two fifties, at an average of 41.28 and a strike-rate of 102.84.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 defending champions. Karachi Kings is a big franchise with some of the biggest names in the game and to rub shoulders with them will be nothing short of a dream coming true for me,” he told pcb.com.pk.

“If given an opportunity I would aim to play my natural game and back my skills that helped me at the U19 level and for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last domestic season.

“I have worked really hard on my batting, wicketkeeping and overall fitness in recent months and I hope that I make all of that count when I take the field for my team in Abu Dhabi.”

