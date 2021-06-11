Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Imran has said he will make big contributions for the Peshawar Zalmi in the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

In the six games he has played, Imran has taken four wickets at an average of 42 and an economy rate of 7.30.

Prior to that, the 20-year-old snapped up seven wickets in six games in the Pakistan Cup at an average of 45.

With the Abu Dhabi leg of the PSL having begun, Imran will no doubt be looking to take a heap of wickets in order to get the selectors to take notice of him.

“This is my first season of the HBL Pakistan Super League. I really enjoyed the Karachi-leg especially since I was given a big responsibility of bowling at various stages of the 20 overs by the team management. My aim was to keep things simple and make [run-scoring] tough for the batters,” he told pcb.com.pk.

“The Abu Dhabi-leg would be another big challenge but I am very keen on continuing my progress and learning more about bowling in the format and making significant contributions for my team. I have felt very welcomed in the Zalmi camp and it has been a phenomenal experience for me so far which I want to make even more memorable in the upcoming games.”

