Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars fast bowler Ahmed Daniyal has vowed to justify his selection in the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Daniyal has taken four wickets in six matches for the Qalandars at an average of 51.75 and an economy rate of nine.

Having registered figures of 2-29 off his four overs in the Qalandars’ five-wicket win over Islamabad United on Wednesday, he is determined to keep shining for the rest of the tournament.

In the match against Islamabad, Daniyal dismissed Pakistan big-hitters Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali.

“The Lahore Qalandars management reposed their trust and confidence in me which has made my introduction to the HBL Pakistan Super League a memorable one,” he told pcb.com.pk.

“T20 is a tough format for any bowler but if you have belief in your skills and can make your execution correct you have good chances of success.

“During the Karachi-leg, I wanted to show my potential to Pakistan cricket fans and justify my selection. During the last month or so, I have worked hard on various aspects of my game. For the Abu Dhabi-leg my aim is to continue my progress and deliver the role assigned to me.

“We had a good run in Karachi and if we continue in the same manner, we can surely make history and lift the trophy for the first time.”

