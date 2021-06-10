Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan and Karachi Kings big-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan said his aim for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches is to get his team off to a flying start.
Sharjeel recently featured in the T20 series against South Africa and Zimbabwe, playing one match in both series.
Against the Proteas, Sharjeel scored eight runs, while in the one match against Zimbabwe, he made 18.
Prior to the PSL’s postponement earlier this year, he was in fantastic form as he was the third-highest run-scorer with 200 runs in five games, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 40 and a strike-rate of 170.94.
“The Karachi-leg gave me a lot of confidence as I was able to perform for my team and post the first century of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6. My aim has always been to provide a flying start to the team and play my natural game,” he told pcb.com.pk.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to have a substantial impact, Pakistan player who believes he is becoming a better finisher says