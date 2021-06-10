Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan and Karachi Kings big-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan said his aim for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches is to get his team off to a flying start.

Sharjeel recently featured in the T20 series against South Africa and Zimbabwe, playing one match in both series.

Against the Proteas, Sharjeel scored eight runs, while in the one match against Zimbabwe, he made 18.

Prior to the PSL’s postponement earlier this year, he was in fantastic form as he was the third-highest run-scorer with 200 runs in five games, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 40 and a strike-rate of 170.94.

“The Karachi-leg gave me a lot of confidence as I was able to perform for my team and post the first century of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6. My aim has always been to provide a flying start to the team and play my natural game,” he told pcb.com.pk.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to have a substantial impact, Pakistan player who believes he is becoming a better finisher says

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2250 ( 6.01 % ) Karachi Kings 5613 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9578 ( 25.59 % ) Multan Sultans 1956 ( 5.23 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2738 ( 7.31 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15295 ( 40.86 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2250 ( 6.01 % ) Karachi Kings 5613 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9578 ( 25.59 % ) Multan Sultans 1956 ( 5.23 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2738 ( 7.31 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15295 ( 40.86 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related