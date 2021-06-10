Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan and Quetta Gladiators spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz said he wants to have a substantial impact with the ball in the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Prior to the tournament’s postponement, he scored 89 runs in five matches at an average of 29.66 and a strike-rate of 128.98.

He also took one wicket at an average of 96 and an economy rate of 7.38.

Recently, Nawaz took three wickets in the one ODI he played against South Africa at an average of 11.33.

He also picked up five wickets in the T20 series at an average of 25.60 and an economy rate of 8.53.

In the one T20 International he featured in against Zimbabwe, the 27-year-old accumulated nine runs and went wicketless.

Nawaz also noted that he believes his abilities as a finisher are getting better.

“The Karachi-leg was a tough one for us but the victory in our last match there gave us a lot of confidence. We are a team known for our comebacks and fight backs and we head to Abu Dhabi with our spirits high,” he told pcb.com.pk.

“At a personal level, I am keen to make match winning contributions both with bat and ball. The Karachi-leg was decent for me in terms of my batting performances while finishing a couple of games for Pakistan in recent T20Is has renewed my belief in my abilities.

“I have always enjoyed bowling in the UAE and I am preparing myself for making a substantial impact with the ball on pitches which can be conducive to spin bowling.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Good starts and long innings, Pakistan batsman who can hit sixes with ease reveals his goal for the PSL

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2250 ( 6.01 % ) Karachi Kings 5613 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9578 ( 25.59 % ) Multan Sultans 1956 ( 5.23 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2738 ( 7.31 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15295 ( 40.86 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2250 ( 6.01 % ) Karachi Kings 5613 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9578 ( 25.59 % ) Multan Sultans 1956 ( 5.23 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2738 ( 7.31 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15295 ( 40.86 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related