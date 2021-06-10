Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan and Karachi Kings power-hitter Sharjeel Khan said batting with Babar Azam brings him a lot of comfort and joy.

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

He amassed 95 runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 100.

During that series, he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

In the Test series against Zimbabwe, Azam mustered two runs at an average of one.

Prior to the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) postponement earlier this year, Azam was the second-highest run-scorer with 258 runs in five matches for the Kings, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 86 and a strike-rate of 138.70.

“Having Babar Azam at the other end brings a lot of comfort and joy,” Sharjeel told pcb.com.pk.

Sharjeel recently featured in the T20 series against South Africa and Zimbabwe, playing one match in both series.

Against the Proteas, he scored eight runs, while in the one match against Zimbabwe, he made 18.

Like Azam, he was in fantastic form in the PSL as he was the third-highest run-scorer with 200 runs in five games, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 40 and a strike-rate of 170.94.

