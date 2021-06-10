Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars opening batsman Fakhar Zaman said his aim in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is to get his team off to good starts and play long innings.

Prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year, Zaman was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 189 runs in four games, which included two fifties, at an average of 63 and a strike-rate of 143.18.

He has also been in good form for Pakistan as he recently made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

He also did extremely well in the four-match T20 series against the Proteas as well as he scored 95 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 47.50 and a strike-rate of 172.72.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, he mustered 15 runs at an average of five and a strike-rate of 68.18.

“My aim would be to continue to provide good starts to the team and play out long innings for my side whenever an opportunity comes,” he told pcb.com.pk.

