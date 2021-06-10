Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan and Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf said he plans to keep making winning contributions during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year, he accumulated 49 runs in four matches at an average of 16.33 and a strike-rate of 158.06.

He also picked up four wickets at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 6.15.

With the PSL having resumed in Abu Dhabi, Faheem has been in decent form for Pakistan as in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, he scored 17 runs at an average of 8.50 and took two wickets at an average of 58.50.

He featured in all matches in the four-game T20 series and accumulated 42 runs at an average of 14. The 27-year-old also claimed four wickets at an average of 21.50.

He followed that up with two runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe at an average of 1.50 and one wicket at an average of 56.

In the two-Test series, Faheem only played one match, where he didn’t score any runs but picked up one wicket.

“I enjoyed the Karachi-leg as I made contributions both with bat and ball for my team. I know that I have an important role to play for United and I remain focused on delivering to the best of my ability in Abu Dhabi,” he told pcb.com.pk.

“The weather will be challenging in terms of the heat and humidity so fitness would play a key role for all the six teams, we will prepare hard in the lead-up to our matches and aim to hit the ground running. My personal aim would be to keep making winning contributions for my side both with bat and ball.”

