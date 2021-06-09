Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia all-rounder James Faulkner has hailed Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi as outstanding talents.

His comments come ahead of the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, where he will play alongside the duo for the Lahore Qalandars.

Zaman recently made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

He also did extremely well in the four-match T20 series against the Proteas as well as he scored 95 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 47.50 and a strike-rate of 172.72.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, he mustered 15 runs at an average of five and a strike-rate of 68.18.

In the series against the Proteas, Afridi took six wickets in the three ODIs at an average of 32.33.

As for the T20 series, he claimed three wickets in four matches at an average of 44.33 and an economy rate of 8.86.

Afridi was rested for the entire three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, but played in the two-Test series that followed, where he picked up 10 wickets at an average of 16.40.

Prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year, Afridi was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 12.55 and an economy rate of 7.06.

As for Zaman, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 189 runs in four games, which included two fifties, at an average of 63 and a strike-rate of 143.18.

“I am looking forward to my first appearance in the HBL Pakistan Super League. Lahore Qalandars have a formidable squad with some outstanding Pakistan talent like Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi,” Faulkner told pcb.com.pk.

“The HBL PSL has over the years produced some outstanding cricketers and in just six years since its inception has captured the attention of the fans and followers of the game around the world.

“It has brought to light some extremely talented cricketers who now form the core of Pakistan national side. The first 14 matches of this season again unearthed some extraordinary youngsters and I am really looking forward to rub shoulders with them, learn from them and share my experiences with them.”

The Qalandars will be in action on June 9 when they take on Islamabad United.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2231 ( 6 % ) Karachi Kings 5541 ( 14.91 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9456 ( 25.44 % ) Multan Sultans 1949 ( 5.24 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2705 ( 7.28 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15284 ( 41.12 % ) Back

