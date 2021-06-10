Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars opener Fakhar Zaman said he has been pleased with his form as of late and hopes to continue dominating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Zaman recently made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

He also did extremely well in the four-match T20 series against the Proteas as well as he scored 95 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 47.50 and a strike-rate of 172.72.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, he mustered 15 runs at an average of five and a strike-rate of 68.18.

Prior to the PSL’s postponement earlier this year, Zaman was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 189 runs in four games, which included two fifties, at an average of 63 and a strike-rate of 143.18.

“I have been pleased with my batting form both for Qalandars and Pakistan in recent months. The Karachi-leg turned out well for us as despite a low net run-rate we are joint equal on points with the table toppers,” he told pcb.com.pk.

“We have gained considerable experience of UAE pitches over the years, the conditions in Abu Dhabi would mostly be batting friendly, the pitches though offer something to the fast bowlers also which makes it a good contest. The weather will be challenging but that will spur us on further.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Plan to keep making winning contributions, Pakistan all-rounder who knows he plays an important role says

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2250 ( 6.01 % ) Karachi Kings 5613 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9577 ( 25.59 % ) Multan Sultans 1956 ( 5.23 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2738 ( 7.32 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15295 ( 40.86 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2250 ( 6.01 % ) Karachi Kings 5613 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9577 ( 25.59 % ) Multan Sultans 1956 ( 5.23 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2738 ( 7.32 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15295 ( 40.86 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related