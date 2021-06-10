Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi all-rounder Shoaib Malik has said he must excel as a finisher and stand tall in tough situations.

Prior to the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) postponement earlier this year, Malik was in good form with the bat.

He accumulated 101 runs in five games at an average of 33.66 and a strike-rate of 124.69.

“As a seasoned campaigner, my job is to use my experience to the benefit of my team and play the finisher’s role with the bat in tough situations,” he told pcb.com.pk.

