Pakistan and Karachi Kings six-hitter Sharjeel Khan said he is going to attack right from the beginning in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Sharjeel recently featured in the T20 series against South Africa and Zimbabwe, playing one match in both series.

Against the Proteas, Sharjeel scored eight runs, while in the one match against Zimbabwe, he made 18.

Prior to the PSL’s postponement earlier this year, he was in fantastic form as he was the third-highest run-scorer with 200 runs in five games, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 40 and a strike-rate of 170.94.

The 31-year-old also believes that the Kings are more than capable of defending the PSL title.

“Being the defending champions and table toppers in the current edition, we head to Abu Dhabi with a great deal of confidence,” he told pcb.com.pk.

“However, Abu Dhabi conditions would not be that easy especially with the heat, my target would be to attack from the outset and make significant contributions for my team. I have a firm belief that we have the capability of defending our title.”

