West Indies fast bowler Fidel Edwards said he wants to make Pakistan left-arm seamer and Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz proud when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) resumes.

Edwards added that in addition to Wahab, he also wants to please “my old mate and head coach Daren Sammy”.

In his overall T20 career, the 39-year-old has taken 106 wickets in 111 matches at an average of 27.19 and an economy rate of 7.73.

“It is no mean task to gather six contingents to put a high-quality tournament in these difficult and uncertain times. I have no qualms that like its previous editions, this HBL PSL edition is going to keep the fans glued to the screens from around the world with some sensational performances and tightly fought matches,” he told pcb.com.pk.

“I have heard some excellent things about this tournament and I am eager to join my team Peshawar Zalmi that have a big fan base and enjoy passionate support. I look forward to making a big contribution for my captain Wahab Riaz and my old mate and head coach Daren Sammy.”

Prior to the PSL’s postponement earlier this year, Wahab was the third-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in four matches at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 9.50.

The Zalmi, who are second on the standings with three wins in five games, will be back in action on June 10 when they take on the Lahore Qalandars.

