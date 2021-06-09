Image courtesy of: Zimbio

West Indies batsman Johnson Charles said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan has been one of the most outstanding players in all three formats over the past few months.

Charles’ praise for Rizwan comes ahead of the of the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, where he will play for the Sultans.

Rizwan has been in red-hot form for Pakistan and did extremely well during the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He amassed 42 runs in the three-match ODI series against against South Africa at an average of 14.

However, the 29-year-old turned thing around with 147 runs, which included two half-centuries, in the four-match T20 series at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.

He continued to shine in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe as he amassed 186 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 186 and a strike-rate of 133.81.

In the two-Test series, he made 66 runs at an average of 33.

Rizwan was also the top run-scorer prior to the PSL’s postponement earlier this year with 297 runs in five matches for the Sultans, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 59.40 and a strike-rate of 140.09.

“The HBL PSL serves another opportunity to the players to enhance their skillset with its intricacies. The fielding standards are excellent and the local Pakistan bowlers, whether spinners or pacers, really challenge a batsman’s abilities,” Charles told pcb.com.pk.

“Along with top quality players, the teams possess top cricketing minds in the shape of coaches and mentors. In the year when the players are gearing up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, this league provides a perfect platform for preparation as I look forward to delivering my absolute best for Multan Sultans – a franchise I have represented in the past – under Mohammad Rizwan who has been one of the most outstanding players across the three formats in recent months.”

The Sultans will be in action on June 10 when they take on the Karachi Kings, who are the defending champions.

