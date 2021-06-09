Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

West Indies big-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell has admitted that he is excited about playing under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sarfaraz captains the Quetta Gladiators and Russell will be representing the team when the tournament resumes in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

Russell noted that he still has fond memories of playing in the PSL in the past and is now determined to help steer the Gladiators in the right direction.

The team currently sits at the bottom of the standings with one win in five games.

“I still have very fond memories of my first PSL tournament with Islamabad United. I still have some great friendships from my PSL experiences and I am really looking forward to join my new teammates at Quetta Gladiators and play under Sarfaraz Ahmed. I have no doubts that the Purple Force will turn the tide and make its fans proud,” he told pcb.com.pk.

Sarfaraz was in good form prior to the PSL’s postponement earlier this year as he was the fifth-highest run-scorer with 185 runs in five games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 146.82.

Russell comes into the competition after playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was postponed midway through.

In the seven games he played, he scored 163 runs, which included a top score of 54, at an average of 27.16 and a strike-rate of 155.23.

He also took seven wickets at an average of 16.28 and an economy rate of 11.40.

The Gladiators will be back in action on June 11 when they face Islamabad United.

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2207 ( 5.96 % ) Karachi Kings 5511 ( 14.89 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9386 ( 25.36 % ) Multan Sultans 1944 ( 5.25 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2684 ( 7.25 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15274 ( 41.27 % )

