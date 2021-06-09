Love eating achaar gosht, Pakistan player who is an excellent spinner says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has revealed that his favourite dish is achaar gosht.
Achaar gosht, which is a pickled curry, is a well-known dish in the Indian subcontinent.
Shadab made this revelation during a question and answer session on Twitter.
Achaar gosht #AskShadab https://t.co/A9GXUzrDfW
— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 31, 2021
Shadab is now preparing for the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, where he will captain Islamabad United.
Prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year, Shadab scored 32 runs in four matches at an average of eight and a strike-rate of 110.34.
He also claimed two wickets at an average of 56.50 and economy rate of 8.69.
Islamabad United will be back in action on June 9 when they take on the Lahore Qalandars.
