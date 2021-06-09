Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said 20-year-old pace bowler Muhammad Musa, who can hit speeds of 90 mph, is his brother.

Shadab’s comments came during a question and answer session he held with fans on Twitter.

Both Shadab and Musa are now preparing for the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

Prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year, Shadab, who captains Islamabad United, scored 32 runs in four matches at an average of eight and a strike-rate of 110.34.

He also claimed two wickets at an average of 56.50 and economy rate of 8.69.

As for Musa, who plays for the same team, he only featured in one game and went wicketless.

Islamabad United will be back in action on June 9 when they take on the Lahore Qalandars.

