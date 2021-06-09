Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has heaped praise on legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, calling him a “superstar”.

Shadab said this when asked to describe Afridi in one word by a fan on Twitter.

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 41-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

Shadab is now preparing for the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, where he will captain Islamabad United.

Prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year, Shadab scored 32 runs in four matches at an average of eight and a strike-rate of 110.34.

He also claimed two wickets at an average of 56.50 and economy rate of 8.69.

Islamabad United will be back in action on June 9 when they take on the Lahore Qalandars.

Afridi, meanwhile, was set to represent the Multan Sultans in the tournament, but will miss the remainder of it due to a back injury.

In the four games he did play, he scored three runs at an average of 1.50 and a strike-rate of 50.

He also snapped up two wickets at an average of 67.50 and an economy rate of nine.

The Sultans will face the Karachi Kings, who are the defending champions, on June 10.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is crazy, Shadab Khan on Pakistan bowler with four five-wicket hauls in his last three Tests

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2207 ( 5.96 % ) Karachi Kings 5511 ( 14.89 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9386 ( 25.36 % ) Multan Sultans 1944 ( 5.25 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2684 ( 7.25 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15274 ( 41.27 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2207 ( 5.96 % ) Karachi Kings 5511 ( 14.89 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9386 ( 25.36 % ) Multan Sultans 1944 ( 5.25 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2684 ( 7.25 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15274 ( 41.27 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related