New Zealand opener Martin Guptill said Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim is a “top T20 performer”.

Guptill’s comments ahead of the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, where he will represent the Kings.

He also praised Imad’s leadership skills, especially as he led the Kings to victory in last year’s PSL.

“We have a good leader in Imad Wasim who has played a lot of cricket around the world and has remained a top T20 performer,” Guptill told pcb.com.pk as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the five matches he played prior to the PSL’s postponement, Imad took three wickets at an average of 33.66 and an economy rate of 7.76.

Guptill will be heading into the PSL in good form as he was the top run-scorer in New Zealand’s T20 series against Australia in March.

He scored 218 runs in five matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 43.60 and a strike-rate of 159.12.

In the ODI series against Bangladesh, he made 84 runs in three games at an average of 28.

As for the T20 series that followed, he was the second-highest run-scorer with 100 runs in three matches at an average of 33.33 and a strike-rate of 156.25.

The Kings will be back in action on June 10 when they take on the Multan Sultans.

