Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan called pace bowler Hasan Ali “pagal”, which means crazy, when asked to describe him in one word.

Shadab said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Shadab and Hasan are currently preparing for the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

Shadab captains Islamabad United, while Hasan plays for the franchise as well.

Prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year, Shadab scored 32 runs in four matches at an average of eight and a strike-rate of 110.34.

He also claimed two wickets at an average of 56.50 and economy rate of 8.69.

Hasan, meanwhile, has been in outstanding form lately as he took one wicket in the one ODI he played against South Africa at an average of 76 before claiming seven wickets in the four-match T20 series at an average of 18.71.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, Hasan only played one game, but did extremely well as he finished with career-best figures of 4-18.

In the two-Test series, he picked up 14 wickets at an average of 8.92.

Overall, Hasan has taken four five-wicket hauls in his last three Tests.

In this year’s PSL, Hasan has picked up six wickets in four games at an average of 14.83 and an economy rate of 5.56.

Islamabad United will be back in action on June 9 when they take on the Lahore Qalandars.

