Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan praised Shoaib Malik for his fitness when asked to use one word to describe the veteran all-rounder.

Shadab said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Malik last played international cricket in September 2020 and has been ignored by the selectors for Pakistan’s last four series, which includes the home series against Zimbabwe, the tour of New Zealand, the home series against South Africa and the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Shadab is now preparing for the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, where he will captain Islamabad United.

Prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year, Shadab scored 32 runs in four matches at an average of eight and a strike-rate of 110.34.

He also claimed two wickets at an average of 56.50 and economy rate of 8.69.

As for Malik, he accumulated 101 runs in five games for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 33.66 and a strike-rate of 124.69.

Islamabad United will be back in action on June 9 when they take on the Lahore Qalandars.

As for Peshawar, they will face the Qalandars on June 10.

