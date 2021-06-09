Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill said Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir will be spearheading the Karachi Kings’ bowling attack.

His comments come ahead of the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, where he will play for the Kings.

In the five games he played prior to the PSL’s postponement, Amir took four wickets at an average of 38.75 and an economy rate of 7.75.

“We have a solid squad with the likes of Mohammad Amir spearheading our attack,” Guptill told pcb.com.pk as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

He added that he believes the Kings can make history by becoming the first PSL team to successfully defend their title.

The Kings currently sit atop the standings with three wins in five games.

“I really feel we can create history by becoming the first team to successfully defend the HBL PSL title,” he said.

Guptill will be heading into the PSL in good form as he was the top run-scorer in New Zealand’s T20 series against Australia in March.

He scored 218 runs in five matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 43.60 and a strike-rate of 159.12.

In the ODI series against Bangladesh, he made 84 runs in three games at an average of 28.

As for the T20 series that followed, he was the second-highest run-scorer with 100 runs in three matches at an average of 33.33 and a strike-rate of 156.25.

The Kings will be back in action on June 10 when they take on the Multan Sultans.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Impressive T20 numbers, Martin Guptill on world-class Pakistan batsman

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2207 ( 5.96 % ) Karachi Kings 5511 ( 14.89 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9386 ( 25.36 % ) Multan Sultans 1944 ( 5.25 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2684 ( 7.25 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15274 ( 41.27 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2207 ( 5.96 % ) Karachi Kings 5511 ( 14.89 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9386 ( 25.36 % ) Multan Sultans 1944 ( 5.25 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2684 ( 7.25 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15274 ( 41.27 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related