Australia batsman Jake Weatherald has made it clear that he is ready to open the batting or bat in the middle order for the Quetta Gladiators.

Weatherald’s comments come ahead of the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, where he will play for the Gladiators.

The 26-year-old will be going into the competition on the back of a highly successful Big Bash League (BBL) campaign. He finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 433 runs in 15 matches for the Adelaide Strikers, which included three fifties, at an average of 36.08 and a strike-rate of 141.04.

“Opening the batting is something I am comfortable doing, so if I get an opportunity to bat there, it will be great. I am also happy to bat in the middle order if Quetta wants to bat someone else up the order,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“During the Big Bash, I batted in both scenarios and did quite well in both of them. I am pretty comfortable batting at any position.”

The Gladiators will be back in action on June 11 when they face Islamabad United.

