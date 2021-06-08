Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia batsman Jake Weatherald said he doesn’t want to face Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi too much in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi recently excelled during Pakistan’s tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In the series against the Proteas, the 21-year-old took six wickets in the three ODIs at an average of 32.33.

As for the T20 series, he claimed three wickets in four matches at an average of 44.33 and an economy rate of 8.86.

Afridi was rested for the entire three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, but played in the two-Test series that followed, where he picked up 10 wickets at an average of 16.40.

Prior to the PSL’s postponement earlier this year, Afridi was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 12.55 and an economy rate of 7.06.

Given how well Afridi has been performing, Weatherald called him a “quality bowler”.

“I can’t say I want to face Shaheen too much. I have watched him quite a bit and he looks like a quality bowler,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Weatherald’s comments come ahead of the resumption of the PSL in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, where he will play for the Quetta Gladiators.

The 26-year-old will be going into the competition on the back of a highly successful Big Bash League (BBL) campaign. He finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 433 runs in 15 matches for the Adelaide Strikers, which included three fifties, at an average of 36.08 and a strike-rate of 141.04.

The Gladiators will be back in action on June 11 when they face Islamabad United.

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2191 ( 5.96 % ) Karachi Kings 5436 ( 14.8 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9259 ( 25.2 % ) Multan Sultans 1940 ( 5.28 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2654 ( 7.22 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15257 ( 41.53 % )

