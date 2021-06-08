Excited to play with him, Weatherald on really cool Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Australia batsman Jake Weatherald said he is excited to play with Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as he is a “really cool person”.
Weatherald’s comments come ahead of the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, where he will play for the Gladiators.
The 26-year-old will be going into the competition on the back of a highly successful Big Bash League (BBL) campaign. He finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 433 runs in 15 matches for the Adelaide Strikers, which included three fifties, at an average of 36.08 and a strike-rate of 141.04.
“I am still young, so I will try to learn from him and ask questions about how he led his team to success,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
“He will be a really cool person to be around and I am really excited to potentially play with him but also just to talk to him.”
Sarfaraz was in good form prior to the PSL’s postponement as he finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 185 runs in five games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 146.82.
The Gladiators will be back in action on June 11 when they face Islamabad United.
