Excited to play with him, Weatherald on really cool Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia batsman Jake Weatherald said he is excited to play with Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as he is a “really cool person”.

Weatherald’s comments come ahead of the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, where he will play for the Gladiators.

The 26-year-old will be going into the competition on the back of a highly successful Big Bash League (BBL) campaign. He finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 433 runs in 15 matches for the Adelaide Strikers, which included three fifties, at an average of 36.08 and a strike-rate of 141.04.

“I am still young, so I will try to learn from him and ask questions about how he led his team to success,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“He will be a really cool person to be around and I am really excited to potentially play with him but also just to talk to him.”

Sarfaraz was in good form prior to the PSL’s postponement as he finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 185 runs in five games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 146.82.

The Gladiators will be back in action on June 11 when they face Islamabad United.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Led Pakistan to great success, Jake Weatherald on 34-year-old cricketer with a lot of heart and passion

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2191 ( 5.96 % ) Karachi Kings 5436 ( 14.8 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9259 ( 25.2 % ) Multan Sultans 1940 ( 5.28 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2654 ( 7.22 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15257 ( 41.53 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2191 ( 5.96 % ) Karachi Kings 5436 ( 14.8 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9259 ( 25.2 % ) Multan Sultans 1940 ( 5.28 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2654 ( 7.22 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15257 ( 41.53 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related